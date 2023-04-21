Swiss billionaire's fund helped push against 'dark money'

David Vance, a spokesman for Common Cause, which advocates to get big money out of politics, confirmed that the group received a donation from the Berger Action Fund, founded by Hansjörg Wyss. The fund has enabled Wyss, who lives in Wyoming but remains a Swiss citizen, to donate enormous amounts of money to liberal causes without running afoul of the United States' ban on foreign citizens contributing to political campaigns.

Vance said the donation last year was between $25,000 and $50,000, adding that Common Cause normally reports the range of donations rather than precise dollar amounts. That's a small fraction of the nearly $28 million in grants Common Cause reported receiving in 2022.