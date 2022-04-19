Swiss authorities clear 1st cannabis sale pilot project

Basel's plan was the first to be authorized since Switzerland cleared the way for time-limited pilot projects last May. At present, growing, importing, producing and selling cannabis are banned in the country.

The Federal Office of Public Health said the idea of the projects is to increase understanding of “alternative regulatory forms,” such as regulated sales at pharmacies that could be a basis for future legislation. It acknowledged that cannabis consumption is widespread, there is a robust black market and surveys show a majority in favor of rethinking the Swiss approach.