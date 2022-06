Swiatek runs away with French Open semi; win streak at 34

The men's semifinals are Friday, with 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic against No. 8 Casper Ruud.

Swiatek has won her past five tournaments, last losing in February, against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The only Polish player to win a major singles title in tennis is now on a winning streak that equals one Serena Williams had in 2013. The only longer run this century was a 35-match unbeaten stretch by Venus Williams in 2000.

The semifinal Thursday, played with the temperature hovering around 75 degrees Fahrenheit (about 25 Celsius), was the fourth match between Swiatek and Kasatkina in 2022. Swiatek took each of the first three in straight sets while allowing Kasatkina to capture a grand total of just 11 games.

Those earlier three all came on hard courts. After winning her quarterfinal, Kasatkina was asked whether she felt better about challenging Swiatek on clay.

“Well, she’s good on hard court, she’s good on clay, so it doesn’t matter. But I think for me it’s better to face her on clay. I have now (had) a good run on clay, so I feel good here,” Kasatkina replied. “And let’s see. Let’s see. I’m not a Nostradamus. I cannot see the future, fortunately. I think it’s good if you cannot see it.”

In this instance, probably so.

From 2-all, Kasatkina would go 27 minutes until she won another game. Swiatek ran away with the first set then lead 1-0 in the second, exactly the way she did against 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula a day earlier in the quarterfinals.

Kasatkina, a Russian who will not be allowed to enter Wimbledon because of her country's invasion of Ukraine, had not dropped a set at the French Open until Thursday.

But Swiatek has now won her past 13 contests against foes in the top 20 in the WTA rankings, conceding merely one set along the way.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek comforts Russia's Daria Kasatkina after Swiatek won the semifinal match in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek comforts Russia's Daria Kasatkina after Swiatek won the semifinal match in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Russia's Daria Kasatkina leaves after losing her semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek in two sets at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Russia's Daria Kasatkina leaves after losing her semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek in two sets at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Russia's Daria Kasatkina plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Russia's Daria Kasatkina plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler