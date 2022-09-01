Swiatek, past champ Stephens in early play | US Open updates

Rafael Nadal will need to beat the first player ever to come back from two sets down to beat him in a Grand Slam match to continue his unbeaten season in the majors.

Nadal will face Fabio Fognini in the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium, after Serena and Venus Williams play their women's doubles opening match. Fognini beat the four-time U.S. Open champion in New York in 2015.