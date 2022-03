Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend

EAST REGION

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Friday-Sunday

The Peacocks (21-11) will face No. 3 seed Purdue or No. 6 Texas. This group of New Jersey toughs won't be intimidated.

“Everybody keeps saying we can’t do that, we can’t do that, we don’t have this and we don’t have that,” coach Shaheen Holloway said. “We got heart. That’s what matters.”

Two of the college game's biggest brands, No. 8 North Carolina (26-9) and No. 4 UCLA (27-7), will square off in the other semifinal.

First-year coach Hubert Davis' Tar Heels are the hottest team in the tournament, having won eight of nine after their rout of Marquette and overtime win over defending champion Baylor. UCLA turned back Akron's upset bid and rolled past Saint Mary's.

WEST

Chase Center, San Francisco

Thursday-Saturday

No. 1 Gonzaga (28-3) plays No. 4 Arkansas (27-8) after overcoming slow starts against Georgia State and Memphis. The Zags had to erase a 12-point deficit early in the second half to get past ninth-seeded Memphis and advance to the Sweet 16 for a seventh straight time.

“From here on out, they’re all tough,” coach Mark Few said.

Arkansas was pushed to the limit by double-digit seeds Vermont and New Mexico State. The Razorbacks struggled offensively in both games but their defense has been nails.

The other West game pits second-seeded Duke (30-6) against the Texas Tech-Notre Dame winner. A hard-earned 85-76 win over Tom Izzo and Michigan State sends Mike Krzyzewski west to his record 26th Sweet 16.

SOUTH

AT&T Center, San Antonio

Thursday-Saturday

No. 11 Michigan (19-14), the other double-digit survivor, will face second-seeded Villanova (28-7) in a rematch of the 2018 national championship game won by the Wildcats. Like Saint Peter's, the Wolverines are a pretty good story, too.

They underperformed in the regular season, coach Juwan Howard was suspended five games for a postgame dust-up with Ohio State and going one-and-done at the Big Ten Tournament made for a nervous Selection Sunday.

Here they are in a fifth straight Sweet 16 after rallying to beat Colorado State and then revving up in the second half to knock out third-seeded Tennessee.

No. 5 Houston (31-5), despite having been bitten hard by the injury bug this season, just keeps rolling along under Kelvin Sampson and will play either No. 1 Arizona or No. 9 TCU. It's the Cougars' 14th Sweet 16, and third since 2019.

Sampson's teams just what it takes to win. They're top-10 nationally in scoring, they take care of the ball, force turnovers, rebound and get after it on defense. They'll be a tough out.

MIDWEST

United Center, Chicago

Friday-Sunday

No. 1 seed Kansas (30-6) will face a physical challenge against No. 4 Providence (27-5), which took care of business against South Dakota State and blew out Richmond. Kansas got all it could handle from ninth-seeded Creighton in the second round and is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

The game features an intriguing matchup of big men in the Jayhawks' David McCormack and the Friars' Nate Watson.

The other Midwest semifinal pits the Auburn-Miami winner against the Iowa State-Wisconsin winner.

___

Caption Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) celebrates with forward Drew Timme, left, at the end of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Memphis, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Gonzaga won 82-78. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Caption Kansas's Ochai Agbaji (30), Christian Braun (2) and Remy Martin, right, celebrate in the closing seconds of their second-round game against Creighton in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Saint Peter's fans cheer during the second half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)