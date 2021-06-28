Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to find a new government

The no-confidence motion against Lofven was called by the nationalist Sweden Democrats party — which has been criticizing the Social Democratic Party for years — but it ultimately succeeded because the Left Party withdrew its support from the government over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage. Lawmakers voted 181-109 against Lofven, with 51 abstentions.

The political situation in Sweden now seems deadlocked.

Lofven has been able to get the Left Party back as an ally but the small Liberals, which earlier supported the Social Democratic government, now want a center-right government. The Conservatives, meanwhile, still want a Lofven at the helm but doesn’t want to made deals with the Sweden Democrats or the left-leaning Left Party.

In the center-right bloc, the Moderates, Sweden’s second largest party, wants its leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister.

The last time coalition talks took place in Sweden was following the 2018 election that created a deadlocked parliament. It took four months of negotiations to produce a government that Lofven presented in January 2019.

In the present assembly, the left-leaning side and the center-right bloc have about 40% of the vote each.

None of the sides want to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, a right-wing populist party that is considered extreme.

In Sweden, the next general election will be held on Sept. 11.

Sweden's Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven holds a press conference at Rosenbad in Stockholm, Monday June 28, 2021. Lofven announced Monday he has asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government, after Lofven lost a confidence vote in parliament days ago. (Stina Stjernkvist / TT via AP) Credit: Stina Stjernkvist Credit: Stina Stjernkvist