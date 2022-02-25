Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

“This sends a clear message to China that persecution of peaceful critics is not accepted by the outside world,” said Maja Åberg, policy adviser and expert on China at Amnesty Sweden.

Van der Poel won gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters events at the Beijing Games.

After returning to Sweden, he told the Aftonbladet newspaper that although he had “a very nice experience behind the scenes,” hosting the Games in China was “terrible.” He drew parallels with the 1936 Summer Olympics in Nazi Germany and Russia hosting the Sochi Olympics before seizing control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

“It is extremely irresponsible,” van der Poel said, ”to give it to a country that violates human rights as clearly as the Chinese regime does.”