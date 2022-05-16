Swedish lawmakers debate joining NATO as attitudes change

On Sunday, the Swedish Social Democrats broke with the party’s longstanding position that Sweden must remain nonaligned, paving the way for a clear majority for NATO membership in Parliament

The debate on Monday enables the Social Democratic government to demonstrate that there is huge support for joining NATO. Out of Sweden’s eight parties, only two smaller, left-leaning parties oppose it.

In Helsinki, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that there is “very significant” support in the Congress and he expects swift ratification, adding that the two Nordic countries will “bring a great deal to the NATO alliance.”

“The goal of the United States is to do it as rapidly as possible,” McConnell said. He hoped a vote could be hold before the August recess and added that he also hoped that the United States would be “the first to ratify.”

“With regard to the size of the vote, I think it will be very significant. Not unanimous, but very significant,” the longtime NATO supporter said.

On Sunday, he and Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas stopped in Stockholm and met with Andersson among others. They made a surprise stop Saturday in Ukraine’s capital to express solidarity in the fight against the Kremlin.

Public opinion in both Sweden and Finland had been firmly against joining NATO, but support for membership surged almost overnight after the Ukraine invasion started.

Caption Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson receives media attention prior to the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

Caption A small group of people demonstrate against Sweden applying for membership in NATO, outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 16, 2022, as the Swedish Parliament debate the matter. (Lars Schröder/TT News Agency via AP)

Caption Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist arrives for the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)