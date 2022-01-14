Swedes step up military contingency, see no imminent threat

“We will operate in the air, at sea, below the surface and on the ground in different ways and in different geographical locations,” he said.

Earlier this week, Maj. Gen. Lena Hallin, head of Sweden’s military intelligence agency MUST, said that “we are far from a normal situation for Swedish security today.”

“For some time, developments have been moving in the direction of a serious security policy crisis in Europe, and it has accelerated in recent months,” Hallin said. “It is an illusion that tensions in Europe would be temporary.”

She said Russia’s “main objectives are regime stability and strengthening its position as a major power. Preventing NATO enlargement in the vicinity of Russia is a top priority — and this is being looked at very long-term.”