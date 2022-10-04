Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks

The coast guard offered no explanation as to why the leak had increased. The other one, in Nord Stream 1, has stopped, it said.

A Swedish submarine rescue ship capable of advanced diving missions and a Swedish coast guard vessels have been sent to the two leaks off Sweden.

It remains unclear when divers or a submarine will be able to go down to the pipelines.

Danish authorities are monitoring the two gas leaks east of the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm with ships and a a military helicopter.

In Sweden, the Security Services are also taking part in the investigation, while Copenhagen police are in charge of an inquiry in Denmark.

The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Friday on the pipeline attacks, and Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region.