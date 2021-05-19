Sweden's Ericsson Globe gets a new name: AVICII ARENA

A year after his death, Avicii's family launched the Tim Bergling Foundation, which focuses on supporting people and organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.

Andreas Sand, the CEO of ASM Global’s Stockholm Live which manages AVICII ARENA, said “being able to use one of Sweden’s most famous and visited buildings as a symbol and meeting place for one of the most important societal issues of our time in the way we now do together with our partners feels fantastic."

Klas Bergling added that the venue will be “the hub for sharing ideas and host activities with the focus on young peoples’ mental health."

Commonly referred to as the Globe, the arena houses more than 16,000 seats for concerts and it is shaped like a large white ball.

To celebrate the arena's new name, the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra has recorded a new interpretation of Avicii's "For a Better Day," performed by 14-year-old Swedish singer Ella Tiritiello.

“It is only by listening to the young people and working with them that we can really make a difference,” Klas Bergling said. “We will start from that in everything we do. We call the collection of young people's thoughts For a Better Day because we focused our surveys on what they need for a better tomorrow, and their answers will form the basis of our work inside and outside the AVICII ARENA.”

FILE - Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2013. The indoor arena in Stockholm, which first opened in 1989, is being renamed AVICII ARENA, named after Avicii, born Tim Bergling, who died at age 28 in 2018 by suicide. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) Credit: John Shearer Credit: John Shearer