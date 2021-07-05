Sweden's caretaker leader tapped to present new government

Neither the Centrists nor the Left Party are part of the caretaker government, but they have been supporting it.

Lofven, 63, lost a June 21 no-confidence vote called by the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party. The move succeeded because the Left Party, a government ally, had withdrawn its support for Lofven’s administration over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage..

Until then, Lofven headed a minority government made up of a coalition between the Social Democratic and the Greens. His party holds 100 seats out of 349 in parliament.

Lofven, who has served as Sweden’s head of government since 2014, remains caretaker prime minister until a new government is established.

Instead of calling an early election, as the Swedish Constitution allows him to, Lofven opted for the coalition-building process that is overseen by Norlen.

The first to be tasked by Norlen with trying to form a new coalition government was the head of Sweden’s center-right opposition Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson. However, he failed and said he was only able to get 174 lawmakers behind him.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2022.