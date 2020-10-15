Sweden wants to up defense budget due to regional tensions

It wasn't clear when a vote on the plan could be held in the Swedish parliament.

Hultquist said that if approved, Sweden will have a third army brigade, equipped with artillery and several local defense battalions. In addition, the number of conscripts will increase.

In December 2017, Sweden decided to establish the nation’s first new military regiment since World War II — a unit of 350 soldiers based on the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland. The permanent unit was deployed during 2018 to the island’s main town, Visby.

The infantry regiment there was dismantled in 2005. Earlier that year, Sweden introduced a military draft for both men and women. The Scandinavian country abolished compulsory military service for men in 2010, because there were enough volunteers to meet its military needs. It has never had a military draft for women.