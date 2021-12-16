Sweden to end vaccine pass exemption for Nordic neighbors

The Swedish government has not ordered lockdowns or closed businesses during the pandemic, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections. Authorities have emphasized individual responsibility instead of government mandates.

For individuals who are “fully vaccinated and healthy, it is OK to celebrate Christmas with relatives and friends, but be prepared to cancel if you get symptoms,” Hallengren said. She urged Swedes to “choose a smaller party” for ringing in the New Year.

In Denmark, Queen Margrethe has called off the pomp-filled ceremonies in early January where she traditionally receives New Year's greetings from the government, top officials, civil society organizations and the diplomatic corps.

On Wednesday, the palace said her daughter-in-law, Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, had tested positive and was in isolation. Mary is married who is married to Margrethe’s oldest son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Frederik.

In neighboring Norway, a Jan. 21 banquet for the 18th birthday of Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father, Crown Prince Haakon, was also canceled. ___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic