journal-news logo
X

Sweden sees highest inflation rate since 1991

Nation & World
59 minutes ago
Inflation in Sweden increased last month to its highest level since 1991

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Inflation in Sweden increased last month to its highest level since 1991, officials said Thursday, as countries worldwide grapple with surging prices exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The consumer price index rose 6.4% in April from a year ago and was up from 6.1% in March, according to official figures from Statistics Sweden.

There was a “continued widespread price increase in April, including food, household equipment, restaurant visits and hotels,” statistician Mikael Nordin said.

High energy prices also were fueling inflation, a key factor in the rest of Europe and other parts of the world amid fears that the war may lead to an interruption of oil or natural gas supplies from Russia.

Statistics Sweden said food prices increased, with meat and vegetables being "the primarily contributors" for the hike. Clothing and books saw seasonal price increases, while furnishing and household equipment prices "have now risen for six consecutive months."

Prices also increased for home repairs and maintenance, transportation and other goods and services, the agency said.

Sweden, a member of the European Union, is not among the 19 countries that use the euro currency. Annual inflation in the eurozone hit a record-high 7.5% last month.

The U.S. saw consumer prices jump 8.3% last month from a year ago, remaining close to four-decade high.

In Other News
1
Russia hits Ukraine’s east as Finland moves toward NATO bid
2
Party official: Wickremesinghe to be appointed Sri Lankan PM
3
Travel is back: Dubai airport logs busiest quarter in years
4
Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment
5
Live updates | UN blames Russia for most civilian casualties
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top