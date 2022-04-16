Sweden prepares for more clashes as far-right demos continue

Two days of riots in various Swedish cities and towns, triggered by Stram Kurs’ demonstration, culminated in the violent clashes in Orebro late Friday that left 12 police officers injured and four police vehicles set on fire.

Video footage and photos from chaotic scenes in Orebro showed burning police cars and protesters throwing stones and other objects at police officers in riot gear.

Clashes were reported the past few days also in Stockholm and in the cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping — all locations where Stram Kurs either planned or had demonstrations.

Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship, set up Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line” in 2017. The website of the party, which runs on an anti-immigration and anti-Islam agenda says “Stram Kurs is the most patriotic political party in Denmark.”

Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson