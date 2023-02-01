Sweden PM says 'foreign actors' exploiting protests

Ankara reacted furiously to the protests and warned that Sweden could not expect its support in joining NATO.

Swedish government officials have distanced themselves from the protests while stressing that they are protected by freedom of speech.

“The groups and individuals who carried out this kind of action, in this security situation, they become useful idiots for forces that wish harm upon Sweden,” Kristersson said.

He said tht his center-right government is working through diplomatic channels to cool down the situation and that he had spoken by phone with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of non-alignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their accession, but unanimity is required.

