Sweden: New center-left govt presented without changes

The new government will be formally presented to King Carl XVI Gustaf later on Friday. The duties of Sweden's head of state are ceremonial, and the monarch holds no political power.

On Wednesday, Lofven secured 116 votes in the 349-seat Riksdagen - enough to give him a mandate to form a government. Lawmakers from the Center Party and the Left Party abstained from voting which handed Lofven the mandate.

In Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority — a minimum 175 votes — arrayed against them. A total 173 votes were cast against Lofven.

Lofven, 63, last month lost a no-confidence vote called by the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party after his Left Party ally withdrew its support for the government over proposed legislation to deal with a housing shortage.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2022.