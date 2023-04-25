BreakingNews
Margaritaville resort planned for Newport on the Levee
X

Sweden expels 5 Russian Embassy staff on suspicion of spying

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
Sweden has informed Russia that five employees with the Russian Embassy in Stockholm have been asked to leave the country, saying they are suspected of spying

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Tuesday informed Russia that five employees with the Russian Embassy in Stockholm have been asked to leave the country, saying they are suspected of spying.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said their activities are “incompatible” with their diplomatic status.

In a statement, Billström said Russia’s Ambassador to Sweden, Viktor Tatarintsev, had been informed of the decision earlier Tuesday.

A year ago, Sweden expelled three Russian Embassy staff as several countries kicked out Russian diplomats.

Sweden’s SAPO domestic security agency has said that “every third Russian diplomat in Sweden is an intelligence officer.” It is not known how many diplomats from Russia are officially assigned to Sweden.

The move comes nearly two weeks after neighboring Norway said it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country and called them spies.

In Other News
1
A play about the making of 'Jaws' swims toward Broadway
2
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: 'Let’s finish this job'
3
Proud Boys Jan. 6 jury to hear 2nd day of closing arguments
4
2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
5
Germany detains Syrian suspected of planning Islamist attack
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top