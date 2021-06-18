Sweden beats Slovakia 1-0, closes in on last 16 at Euro 2020

Sweden, perhaps having sized up Slovakia's limited threat, exerted more pressure in the second half and left back Ludwig Augustinsson's header forced Dubravka to make a flying, one-handed save.

Isak, Sweden’s most dangerous attacker, grew into the game. After heading just over, he embarked on a mazy dribble to the left and then back inside before his powerful shot was turned away by Dubravka.

The goalkeeper spoiled his performance by coming off his line too slowly to challenge Quaison, who went down under the slightest contact.

Forsberg, quiet up to the that point, made no mistake with the best chance of the match.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Sweden and Slovakia, at the Saint Petersburg stadium, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Anatoly Maltsev, Pool via AP) Credit: Anatoly Maltsev Credit: Anatoly Maltsev

Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka makes a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Sweden and Slovakia, at the Saint Petersburg stadium, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Anatoly Maltsev, Pool via AP) Credit: Anatoly Maltsev Credit: Anatoly Maltsev

Sweden's Alexander Isak keeps his eyes on the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Sweden and Slovakia, at the Saint Petersburg stadium, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Anatoly Maltsev, Pool via AP) Credit: Anatoly Maltsev Credit: Anatoly Maltsev