Sweden: At least 2 injured in southern Sweden school event

Police said the situation was under control, adding they had responded to ” a suspected serious crime.” The Aftonbladet newspaper said students were being kept inside the classrooms.

Police said they got the alarm at 5:12 p.m. Armed police were seen entering Malmo Latin School, which was cordoned off, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported, adding it was unclear what had happened but that several people were reported injured. It said students had gathered to work on a musical.