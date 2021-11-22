SUV plows into Wisconsin Christmas parade; multiple injuries

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the AP that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”