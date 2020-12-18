Suter wins 1st downhill of season, Schmidhofer hurt in crash

Defending overall champion Federica Brignone of Italy, Joana Haehlen of Switzerland and Alice McKennis Duran of the United States crashed as well, but all were able to ski down the slope.

Schmidhofer’s accident halted the race for 20 minutes as course workers needed time to repair the fencing.

Having started before the incident happened, Suter edged Sofia Goggia by 0.11 seconds for her second career win.

The Swiss skier acknowledged that flat lights caused problems during her run as well.

“It was a difficult race. Top and middle part were good, on the bottom I had some mistakes. After the finish I thought it wouldn't be enough for the win,” said Suter, who has earned all of her seven downhill podium results in the past 11 races.

Last season, Suter became the first skier to win both the downhill and super-G titles in the same season since American great Lindsey Vonn achieved the feat in 2015-16.

Breezy Johnson was 0.20 seconds behind in third for her first career top-three finish, improving one spot from her previous best.

The American had already been among the fastest skiers during the two training days, coming runner-up to McKennis Duran on Wednesday and posting the fastest time the following day.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova finished 2.35 seconds off the lead and outside the top 20.

Three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the event. The American has opted to focus on training in her core disciplines, slalom and GS.

Another downhill on the same course is scheduled for Saturday.

Switzerland's Corinne Suter speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Friday, Dec.18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer is carried by a toboga after crashing during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Friday, Dec.18, 2020. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta

United States' Breezy Johnson speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training, in Val d'Isere, France, Thursday, Dec.17, 2020. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta