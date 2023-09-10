Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigns after kiss scandal at World Cup

14 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney.

Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

He had already been suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct on the Aug. 20 final in Sydney, Australia.

Rubiales will also resign as UEFA vice president.

