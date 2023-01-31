Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11

After the shootings, the vehicle peeled off. Detectives believed they found it Tuesday morning in a Lakeland neighborhood and planned to run lab tests on it to verify it was the vehicle involved in the shootings.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said. “We consider ourselves to be a small town ... and when stuff like this happens, it hits home, for me, at least."

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack and wasn't random. Some of the shooting victims were cooperating but others weren't, detectives said.

Police said marijuana packaged for sale was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place. While the lot was known for drug dealing and other street crime, nothing had ever taken place on the magnitude of the shootings, Smith said.

“It's definitely unexpected," Smith said. “But I still feel safe. It wasn't like the whole block was sprayed. They were coming with names on the bullets, obviously."

Taylor described the neighborhood of cinder block and wood frame bungalows with small yards as “challenged,” a place where a lot of renters reside, and he said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years. Many of the homes have bars on the windows, and on Tuesday multiple bullet holes could be seen in the window of a nearby apartment building near the empty lot where the shootings took place.

Miguel Joseph, a neighborhood resident, said drug dealing was common at the lot, and he believed the suspects came from outside the neighborhood.

“That’s all they do, every day,” Joseph said of the drug selling. “I hope they don’t come here anymore.”

The police chief said officers had tried to remove “the criminal element" from the neighborhood, and they had put “quite a few people in jail from that neighborhood," but often former criminals return to dealing drugs when they get out of jail.

“It's a tough neighborhood and there are some challenges," Taylor said. “We've put a lot of resources and manpower in trying to fix that."

