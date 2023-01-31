Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 10

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said. “We consider ourselves to be a small town ... and when stuff like this happens, it hits home, for me, at least."

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack and wasn't random. Some of the shooting victims were cooperating but others weren't, detectives said.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged,” a place where a lot of renters resided, and he said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

“It's a tough neighborhood and there are some challenges," Taylor said. “We've put a lot of resources and manpower in trying to fix that."