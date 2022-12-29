Suspects in Vermont murder for hire case plead not guilty

The third suspect in the abduction and killing of Gregory Davis of Danville also appeared in court by video Thursday, but he was not charged with fraud.

Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay were charged earlier this month in an updated indictment with wire fraud as part of the case that led to the kidnapping and shooting death of Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville. The two men were previously charged with arranging to have the third defendant, Jerry Banks, kidnap and kill Davis.