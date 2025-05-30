Prosecutor says suspect in Liverpool soccer parade ramming used vehicle as a weapon

Doyle, 53, is charged with dangerous driving and six serious assault charges alleging that he caused or tried to cause grievous bodily harm to the two children and four adults who suffered the worst wounds among the 79 people injured, prosecutor Philip Astbury said.

“He used his vehicle deliberately as a weapon to injure those individuals,” Astbury said.

Doyle, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and birth date, did not enter a plea.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

Doyle’s case was transferred to Liverpool Crown Court, where a different judge scheduled an Aug. 14 hearing for him to enter pleas to the charges. His trial date was tentatively scheduled for Nov. 24 and was expected to last three to four weeks.

Doyle’s defense lawyer did not ask for bail and he was returned to jail.

District Judge Paul Healey ordered that the victims’ names not be published.

The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when the Doyle allegedly turned down a street full of fans and joy quickly turned to tragedy. Police said they believed Doyle got past a road block by following an ambulance that was trying to reach a possible heart attack victim.

Videos showed the car hit and toss a person wrapped in a red Liverpool flag into the air and then swerve into a sea of people packed on the side of the road.

At least four people, including a child, had to be freed from beneath the vehicle when it came to a halt.

The victims ranged in age from 9 to 78, police said. Seven people remained hospitalized Thursday.

The suspect was believed to have acted alone and terrorism was not suspected, Merseyside Police said. They have not disclosed an alleged motive for the act.

