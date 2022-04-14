Suspect in Syria killings faces German war crimes charges

The stateless man, identified only as Moafak D. in line with German privacy rules, was a member of the Free Palestine Movement, one of the groups that at the time controlled the Yarmouk district of the Syrian capital on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

They said that, on March 23, 2014, the suspect launched a grenade from an anti-tank weapon into a crowd in the district's Rejeh Square who were waiting for food aid from UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. At least seven people were killed and three wounded, including a 6-year-old child.