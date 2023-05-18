Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty

Canny acknowledged the two men argued in the car before the incident. She said Momeni's actions were both a measure of self-defense and an accident.

“People can have a fight and not know that somebody's been mortally wounded,” she told reporters outside court.

Momeni was arrested last month and charged with murder based on surveillance video and testimony from a friend who was with Lee the day before he died. Details were outlined in a motion to detain Momeni.

The two men had been hanging out with Elyassnia, Momeni's sister, the day before the stabbing, according to the motion. The friend, who was not identified by prosecutors, said Momeni later questioned Lee about whether his sister had been engaging in inappropriate behavior and Lee said she had not.

The friend and Lee later parted ways, and surveillance video showed Lee entering the Millennium Tower, where Elyassnia lives, just after midnight. Video footage then showed Lee and Momeni leaving the building together shortly after 2 a.m. and driving off in Momeni's car.

Prosecutors say that Momeni drove to a dark and secluded spot, in an area of condos and empty tech offices, and attacked Lee with a kitchen knife. He then sped away “and left victim to slowly die,” according to the motion.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP