High school graduate, father killed in shooting after Virginia graduation

“I don’t know if he was shooting at everybody because so many people got shot all over in the area. There were like seven people on the ground,” she said.

Suspect Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder, Colette McEachin, Richmond’s top prosecutor, said in an email to The Associated Press. Pollard said he intends to hire an attorney, so the court continued the case until a hearing later this month, McEachin wrote.

Pollard was ordered held without bond. Court records did not yet list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

At least 12 others were injured or treated for anxiety due to the mayhem, according to police.

