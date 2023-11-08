Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

BreakingNews
DETROIT (AP) — Police said a suspect was in custody Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose recent death had raised questions about whether it was motivated by antisemitism.

“It does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” police Chief James White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

Samantha Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, investigators said.

No charges were announced Wednesday. White's statement said police still were working with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The chief repeatedly has said that Woll's death doesn't appear to be a result of antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

About 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral Oct. 23. She had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

