Suspect in 1977 killing agrees to be extradited from Utah to Hawaii to face murder charge

A 66-year-old suspect in the 1977 slaying of a Hawaii teenager has agreed to be extradited from Utah to face a murder charge
This photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara who was discovered dead on the second floor of a building at McKinley High School on March 21, 1977, in Honolulu. (Honolulu Police Department via AP)

Nation & World
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
SALT LAKE (AP) — A 66-year-old suspect in the 1977 slaying of a Hawaii teenager agreed on Wednesday to be extradited from Utah to face a murder charge.

Gideon Castro waived the right to challenge his extradition during a hearing before a judge in Salt Lake City. Castro, who is ill, appeared by video from a hospital bed.

“He intends to fight the charges. But he agrees to be extradited to fight the charges in Hawaii,” said defense attorney Marlene Mohn.

On March 21, 1977, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Honolulu police found the body of 16-year-old Dawn Momohara on the second floor of a school building. She was lying on her back, partially clothed with an orange cloth wrapped tightly around her neck and had been sexually assaulted and strangled, police said.

Police used advances in DNA technology to connect Castro to the killing. They had interviewed Castro and his brother in 1977. But they were unable to conclusively link Castro to the killing until obtaining DNA samples in recent years.

He was arrested last month at the nursing home where he had been living in Millcreek, just south of Salt Lake City, on a fugitive warrant for suspicion of second-degree murder. Jail records indicate he is still a resident of Hawaii, and it is unclear how long he had been living in Utah.

This image provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows a sketch of a person of interest in the killing of 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara in Honolulu. (Honolulu Police Department via AP)

FILE - President William McKinley High School campus is seen in Honolulu, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)

This image provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows sketches of a possible suspect vehicle, described by witnesses as a 1974 or 1975 Pontiac Lemans with louvered rear windows, maroon bottom, and white vinyl top, involved in the killing of 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara in Honolulu. (Honolulu Police Department via AP)

