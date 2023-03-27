Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school

The shooting occurred at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. Students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.

