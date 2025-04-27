Suspect arrested in Homeland Security Secretary Noem’s purse theft

A suspect was taken into custody without incident in Washington after an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Secret Service Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool.

The suspect was arrested Saturday, the police department said.

Interim District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Ed Martin told NBC News the suspect was in the country illegally.

In a prepared statement, McCool called the suspect a “serial offender" and said there was no evidence Noem was targeted because of her position.

"There is no indication it was because of that. It was frankly, it was a nice looking purse," Martin told NBC News.

McCool said the investigation revealed evidence of potential device and credit card fraud.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect was connected to two other purse thefts in Washington restaurants earlier this month through video evidence. The suspect was charged with robbery for the other incidents.

The Secret Service is investigating the Noem theft and will present its findings in federal court. There was no indication of criminal charges being filed against the suspect as of Sunday.

The Secret Service referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's office, which did not respond to emails seeking more information.

Noem thanked law enforcement agencies “for finding and arresting the criminal who stole my bag on Easter Sunday as I shared a meal with my family.”

“This individual is a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years," Noem said in a prepared statement. DHS did not immediately respond to an email requesting further detail on the suspect's immigration status.

Martin told NBC another suspect was being sought.