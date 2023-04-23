Suspect arrested in German gym attack that left 4 wounded

Police on Friday had released pictures of a man sought in the attack after obtaining footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday. Authorities offered a reward of 2,000 euros ($2,200) for information leading to his arrest.

Officials have said the attacker appeared to have targeted the most seriously injured victim, a 21-year-old man. The other victims, also men, were two 24-year-olds and a 32-year-old.