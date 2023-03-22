Arrest made in fire at planned Wyoming abortion clinic

The clinic had been scheduled to open last summer as the only facility of its kind in the state, offering women’s health care, family planning and gender-affirming health care in addition to abortion services. But the fire delayed those plans.

It was then slated to open next month, but that’s in doubt because Gov. Mark Gordon allowed a broad new abortion ban to take effect on Sunday without his signature. It is possible that a judge who suspended the state’s previous abortion ban could decide to suspend this one, too.

Prior to the latest ban, a clinic in the mountain town of Jackson provided medication abortions.