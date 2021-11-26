Survivor found in coal mine in Russia's Siberia -- official

Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region where the mine is located, said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia, and “he is being taken to the hospital.” He didn't offer any details of who the person was or where he was found.

Six bodies were also recovered, bringing to 20 the number of confirmed dead. Thirty-one people are still missing.