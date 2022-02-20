Survivor found in burning ferry off Greek island; 11 missing

A Greek prosecutor on the island of Corfu has ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire. The Italy-based company that operates the ferry said the fire started in a hold where vehicles were parked.

The ship’s captain and two engineers were arrested Friday, but were released the same day, authorities said.

Passengers described a dramatic rescue situation.

“We heard the alarm. We thought it was some kind of drill. But we saw through the portholes that people were running," truck driver Karaolanidis told the AP Saturday. “You can’t think something at the time (other than) your family ... When I hit the deck, I saw smoke and children. Fortunately, they (the crew) acted quickly.”

Officials said the people rescued included citizens of Albania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Italy, and Lithuania.

___

Petros Giannakouris and Lefteris Pitarakis contributed to this report from Corfu.

Caption Smoke rises from the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia as it burns for a third day at the Ionian Sea, as it is seen from Albania's southwestern Saranda town, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Rescue teams in Greece searched a burning ferry Saturday for a dozen of people believed to be missing after it caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy, while passengers described a frightening evacuation from the ship. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda

