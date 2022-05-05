Survivor found almost 6 days after China building collapse

Also held were three people in charge of design and construction and five others who allegedly gave a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building’s fourth to sixth floors.

The building also held a residence, a cafe and shops.

An increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to call last month for additional checks to uncover structural weaknesses.

Poor adherence to safety standards, including the illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters. China also suffers from decaying infrastructure such as gas pipes that has led to explosions and collapses.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical workers evacuate the 10th survivor pulled alive after being trapped 132 hours from the debris of a self-built residential structure that collapsed in Changsha in central China's Hunan Province on Thursday May 5, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled the woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier, state media reported Thursday. (Chen Sihan/Xinhua via AP)

This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows the site of a collapsed self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on April 29, 2022. (Chen Zeguo /Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a rescuer works with a rescue dog at the collapse site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province Saturday, April 30, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive some of those trapped in a partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims "at all costs." (Chen Zeguo /Xinhua via AP)