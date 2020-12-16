Survey seen as fair pay baseline in Italian luxury fashion

The Fair Wage Network consultancy found that nearly all workers were paid on time, and that the gross average monthly salary of 2,062 euros ($2,500) was above the minimum set for the sector — and above the living wage of 1,387 euros, which could cover basic needs.

Still, the wage was below the average monthly costs of 2,311 euros that workers reported incurring for their households, meaning that families would require two wage-earners.