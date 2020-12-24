Surging virus, plummeting temperatures challenge shelters

“Those (are) folks who would under normal circumstances maybe come into a drop-in center to warm up, or go into the subway to warm up, or go into a McDonald’s to warm up — and just not having those options available to them. What then?” asked Giselle Routhier of the Coalition for the Homeless in New York City.

By some projections, coronavirus cases will increase into January, when longer cold snaps tend to increase demand for shelter. With the extension of a federal eviction moratorium that ends Dec. 31 in limbo, housing advocates predict up to 23 million Americans could lose their housing.

With more space needed, providers have gotten creative.

In Troy, New York, Joseph’s House and Shelter is renting 19 rooms in an old convent for a seasonal shelter. The Poverello Center in Missoula, Montana, cut its capacity by half in April and scrambled to add 150 socially distant beds at a new winter shelter in a warehouse. Portland opened new shelters in a former Greyhound bus station and an unused jail and is renting out 300 rooms at six motels in addition to the 100 pods.

Pallet, the company that makes the 64- or 100-square-foot pods, said it has provided 1,500 beds to cities and towns across the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Vannoy and Foss were terrified to stay in crowded shelters and worried about the safety of collecting used soda cans for change. Charities they’d relied on for hot lunches, free clothes and warm showers closed. At one point, Foss went a month without changing clothes. Now, they have a safe space.

“People just locked themselves in the house, I get it," Foss said of the sudden dearth of services. “But it really made it dirty and nasty and you really had to put your own instincts for survival into high gear.”

Many localities are using federal CARES Act money to increase winter shelter options for people amid COVID-19 — and some say the solutions provide a glimpse of what would be possible with more consistent, long-term funding.

Portland is paying $1 million a month to rent the motel rooms for homeless people at high-risk of COVID complications. In Delaware, a former 192-room Sheraton Hotel purchased for $19.5 million by New Castle County for use as an emergency shelter opened last week.

“There’s something a little poetic about taking a pretty nice hotel and putting the most vulnerable individuals up in those hotels to see if we can transition them to something different," said County Executive Matt Meyer.

In Ithaca, New York, advocates have expanded outreach to encampments and other places where people are sheltering.

When Jose Ortiz tested positive for the coronavirus last month, he was able to isolate at his elaborately crafted shelter in “The Jungle,” a patch of woods on the city’s outskirts where dozens of people settle in tents and more permanent structures. Advocates brought him food, water, a propane heater and cough drops as they kept tabs on him, said Deb Wilke, homeless crisis alleviation coordinator at Second Wind Cottages.

“This is my home, so this is where I want to be,” Ortiz said outside his camp, complete with a tarp-covered “treehouse” built waist-high off the ground, “and they were pretty good at making sure that I had whatever I needed.”

The encampment is served by the Christian ministry Loaves & Fishes, which boxes up about 250 lunches or dinners a day for delivery around the area. Meanwhile, more staff are being hired this winter for telemedicine services launched by the non-profit REACH Medical.

“I think it’ll be a bit more work trudging through snow on top of mud,” said REACH community health worker Matt Dankanich, who makes regular rounds through the wooded encampment with a nurse. He can connect people with doctors and other providers through encrypted video calls.

Still, despite masks and distancing, outbreaks have hobbled some operations.

An outbreak that started during Thanksgiving at the Union Gospel Mission in Portland eventually sickened 18 people in transitional housing. As a result, the organization temporarily closed its doors, stopped daily meal distribution, shut down its thrift shop and briefly shuttered another winter shelter. The mission has since rebounded and is preparing to serve more than 1,000 Christmas meals.

In Missoula, coronavirus outbreaks have sent one-third of The Poverello Center’s staff into quarantine twice already. Meanwhile, the motel purchased by the city for shelter is full nearly every day, said executive director Amy Allison Thompson.

In Ithaca, Ortiz's health has improved. Others in the encampments are expected to seek shelter in the city when temperatures become bone-chilling. But he's reluctant to leave behind his “cozy” place in the woods.

“All my things are here. My home is here,” he said. “So it’s hard for me to just pick up and leave.”

Hill reported from Ithaca, New York.

Crews from Pallet move new pods into a homeless camp in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Portland this month assembled neat rows of the shelters, which resemble garden sheds, in three ad-hoc “villages”, part of an unprecedented effort unfolding in cold-weather cities nationwide to keep people without permanent homes safe as temperatures drop and coronavirus cases surge. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Pods to be used in homeless camps are constructed in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services are constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. Coming in from the cold can now mean a night in a warehouse, an old Greyhound bus station, schools or an old jail. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

In this aerial photo taken with a drone, homeless camps are seen in a vacant parking lot on the central eastside in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Portland this month assembled neat rows of the shelters, center left, which resemble garden sheds, in three ad-hoc “villages”, part of an unprecedented effort unfolding in cold-weather cities nationwide to keep people without permanent homes safe as temperatures drop and coronavirus cases surge. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Chris Foss, right, and Tiecha Vannoy move into a new pod setup by the city in the Old Town district in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Portland this month assembled neat rows of the shelters, which resemble garden sheds, in three ad-hoc “villages”, part of an unprecedented effort unfolding in cold-weather cities nationwide to keep people without permanent homes safe as temperatures drop and coronavirus cases surge. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Crews from Pallet move new pods into a homeless camp in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Portland this month assembled neat rows of the shelters, which resemble garden sheds, in three ad-hoc “villages”, part of an unprecedented effort unfolding in cold-weather cities nationwide to keep people without permanent homes safe as temperatures drop and coronavirus cases surge. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Tiecha Vannoy wipes away a tear after moving into a new pod setup by the city in the Old Town district in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Portland this month assembled neat rows of the shelters, which resemble garden sheds, in three ad-hoc “villages”, part of an unprecedented effort unfolding in cold-weather cities nationwide to keep people without permanent homes safe as temperatures drop and coronavirus cases surge. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services are constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. Coming in from the cold can now mean a night in a warehouse, an old Greyhound bus station, schools or an old jail. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Jose Ortiz pauses, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the ladder to the residence he built in the homeless encampment known as the Jungle in Ithaca, N.Y. When Ortiz tested positive for COVID-19 last month, he was able to isolate at his elaborately crafted shelter, which includes a “treehouse” about waist-high with a wood stove pipe and a tree protruding from the tarp-covered top.(AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Jose Ortiz eats a boxed meal delivered by volunteers to the residence he built in the homeless encampment known as the Jungle on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ithaca, N.Y. When Jose Ortiz tested positive for COVID-19 last month, he was able to isolate at his elaborately crafted shelter, which includes a “treehouse” about waist-high with a wood stove pipe and a tree protruding from the tarp-covered top. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Jose Ortiz holds a bottle of hand sanitizer given to him by Deb Wilke, the homeless crisis alleviation coordinator for Second Wind Cottages, in the homeless encampment known as the Jungle on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ithaca, N.Y. When Ortiz tested positive for COVID-19 last month, he was able to isolate at his elaborately crafted shelter, which includes a “treehouse” about waist-high with a wood stove pipe and a tree protruding from the tarp-covered top. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Jose Ortiz unlocks the gate to the residence he built in the homeless encampment known as the Jungle on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ithaca, N.Y.. His friend Tas'a Towsley is with him. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Jose Ortiz, left, a resident of the homeless encampment known as the Jungle, walks with Matt Dankanich, a community health worker for REACH Medical; Tas'a Towsley, a friend of Ortiz; and Deb Wilke, right, the homeless crisis alleviation coordinator for Second Wind Cottages, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ithaca, N.Y. The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services are constricted. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Chris Teitelbaum, left, the program supervisor for St. John's Ithaca Shelter, and Laura Alexander, a volunteer at Loaves & Fishes of Tompkins County, bring meals to the homeless encampment known as the Jungle on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ithaca, N.Y. The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services are constricted. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Chris Hartman walks through the homeless encampment, known as the Jungle, where he lives in Ithaca, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services are constricted. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Jose Ortiz organizes some of his belongings at the residence he built in the homeless encampment known as the Jungle on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ithaca, N.Y. The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services are constricted. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Jules Holynski, a volunteer at Loaves & Fishes of Tompkins County, carries meals for the next day's distribution to a refrigerator in St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ithaca, N.Y. In Ithaca, advocates have expanded outreach to encampments and other places where people are sheltering. Christian ministry Loaves & Fishes boxes up about 250 lunches or dinners a day for delivery around the area. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson