Surging Northwestern upends No. 15 Indiana, 84-83

Northwestern hit 10 of its first 14 shots to seize the early lead, was ahead by as many as 17 points in the first half and relied upon superior depth to stay ahead by double digits for much of the second half until the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: After five consecutive losing seasons, the Wildcats returned four starters for a third consecutive year and appear poised to make the NCAA Tournament. Coach Chris Collins' team is worthy of being ranked.

Indiana: Hood-Schifino has been an excellent alternative to injured senior Xavier Johnson, but the Hoosiers are hurting without senior Race Thompson, who suffered a knee injury in the previous game and like Johnson is out indefinitely. Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino need more help from others.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Rutgers on Wednesday.

Indiana: Visits Penn State on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler