Surfer Maya Gabeira has book deal with children's publisher

This combination photo shows cover art for the children's book "Maya and the Beast," left, and a portrait of author and surfer Maya Gabeira. (Abrams Books via AP, left, and Ana Catarina via AP)

Credit: Ana Catarina

This combination photo shows cover art for the children's book "Maya and the Beast," left, and a portrait of author and surfer Maya Gabeira. (Abrams Books via AP, left, and Ana Catarina via AP)

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
One of the world’s greatest big-wave surfers, Brazil’s Maya Gabeira, has embarked on a kid-friendly adventure

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's greatest big-wave surfers, Brazil's Maya Gabeira, has embarked on a kid-friendly adventure.

The seven-time winner of the World Surf League Big Wave Award has a deal with Abrams Children’s Books for two picture stories and a young adult memoir. The first picture book, a fairy tale of “big waves and even bigger courage," titled “Maya and the Beast” and illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki, comes out Aug. 2.

“It’s been a dream of mine to share my story with children, in my own words, for a long time," Gabeira said in a statement Thursday. “'Maya and the Beast' is based on my own story: from a shy, asthmatic child to world record holder in the male-dominated sport of big wave surfing.”

Gabeira's memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2023. According to Abrams, the book will feature “as-yet-untold stories of the friendships, relationships, and personal challenges she encountered on the road to becoming one of surfing’s elite athletes.”

The 34-year-old Gabeira is credited by Guinness World Records for surfing the highest wave ever by a woman, more than 73 feet in Nazaré, Portugal in 2020.

Surfer Maya Gabeira from Brazil rides a wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge big wave surfing competition at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Surfer Maya Gabeira from Brazil rides a wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge big wave surfing competition at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Surfer Maya Gabeira from Brazil rides a wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge big wave surfing competition at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

This image released by Abrams Books shows the children's book "Maya and the Beast," by surfer Maya Gabeira. (Abrams Books via AP)

This image released by Abrams Books shows the children's book "Maya and the Beast," by surfer Maya Gabeira. (Abrams Books via AP)

This image released by Abrams Books shows the children's book "Maya and the Beast," by surfer Maya Gabeira. (Abrams Books via AP)

This image released by Abrams Books shows surfer Maya Gabeira, author of the children's book "Maya and the Beast." (Ana Catarina/Abrams Books via AP)

This image released by Abrams Books shows surfer Maya Gabeira, author of the children's book "Maya and the Beast." (Ana Catarina/Abrams Books via AP)

This image released by Abrams Books shows surfer Maya Gabeira, author of the children's book "Maya and the Beast." (Ana Catarina/Abrams Books via AP)

