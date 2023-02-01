Surely, and truly: New book shares backstory of 'Airplane!'

The blockbuster spoof starred Leslie Nielsen, who died in 2010, and a cast ranging from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Julie Hagerty to Robert Stack and Barbara Billingsley. The Library of Congress has formally endorsed the movie, with such catchphrases as "And don't call me Surely/Shirley," adding it to the National Film Registry as a "significant" work.

“The directors explain what drew them to filmmaking and in particular, comedy,” according to St. Martin's. “With anecdotes, behind-the-scenes trivia and never-before-known factoids, these titans of comedy filmmaking unpack everything from how they got Leslie Nielsen to play his first comedy role after a career of ‘straight’ roles, who was the prankster on set, to that jive talk scene.”