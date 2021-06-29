Supreme Court won't sidetrack plans for natural gas pipeline

The decision from the high court doesn't end litigation over the pipeline. A separate challenge to the pipeline involving New Jersey is pending in a federal appeals court in Washington.

During arguments in the case in April, a lawyer for the PennEast Pipeline Co. acknowledged that if the company had lost at the Supreme Court, the 120-mile pipeline would "not be built at least in anything like its current configuration."

New Jersey, which opposes the pipeline project, had argued that PennEast couldn't take the state to court to acquire the property — only the United States government can. The state argued that a federal law, the Natural Gas Act, does not explicitly authorize private lawsuits by private parties against states.

A federal appeals court sided with New Jersey while a lower court had sided with PennEast.

The case is PennEast Pipeline Co. v. New Jersey, 19-1039.