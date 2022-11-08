Supreme Court skeptical of rejecting civil rights precedent

But the court has previously said that a section of federal law — “Section 1983” — applies universally to give people the right to sue government workers when they violate rights created by any federal statute.

The specific case the justices heard involves the interaction of Section 1983 and the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act, a 1987 law that outlines requirements for nursing homes that accept federal Medicare and Medicaid funds. The court is being asked to answer whether a person can use Section 1983 to go to court with claims their rights under the nursing home act are violated.

On that narrower question, it wasn't clear the court would rule Section 1983 lawsuits are permitted. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that the nursing home legislation “says rights over and over again” but also noted that there's a separate administrative process set up for people to complain when their rights are violated. “What's wrong with an administrative process ... if it's comprehensive and works?" He asked at one point.

Biden administration lawyer Benjamin Snyder told the court that Congress did not intend to allow Section 1983 lawsuits when it enacted the nursing home legislation. Snyder said most nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid are private facilities. That means residents of those facilities can't sue under Section 1983 but only have access to administrative remedies. He argued it wouldn't make sense for different rules to apply to government-run facilities.

The specific case in front of the court involves Gorgi Talevski, who was a resident of Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation, a government nursing home in Indiana. His family says the nursing home found it difficult to care for Talevski, who had dementia, and so gave him powerful drugs to restrain him, then involuntarily transferred him to another facility.

Talevski's family sued under Section 1983, saying his rights had been violated. A trial court dismissed the case, but a federal court of appeals said it could proceed. Talevski died in 2021. A lawyer for the family, Andrew Tutt, told the court that a Section 1983 lawsuit was the family's “last resort” and that it is a “life-saver for people who cannot actually make effective use" of administrative remedies in the law.

The case is Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski, 21-806.