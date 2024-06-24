BreakingNews
38-year-old man dies after being hit by Banshee at Kings Island

Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 vaccine appeals from nonprofit founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Supreme Court has rejected two appeals related to COVID-19 vaccines from Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit founded by independent presidential candidate Robert F

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected two appeals related to COVID-19 vaccines from Children's Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit founded by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The justices did not comment in letting stand rulings against the group from the federal appeals courts in New Orleans and Philadelphia.

In a case from Texas, the group joined parents in objecting to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization to administer coronavirus vaccines to children. In a case from New Jersey, Children's Health Defense challenged a Rutgers University requirement, imposed in 2021, for most students to be vaccinated to attend courses on campus, though the school did not force faculty or staff to be vaccinated.

Children's Health Defense has a lawsuit pending against a number of news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy took leave from the group when he announced his run for president but is listed as one of its attorneys in the lawsuit.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Dagestan, in southern Russia, has a history of violence. Why does it...
2
The Supreme Court will consider reinstating a critical approval for a...
3
Mass shootings across the US mar the first weekend of summer
4
Car dealerships in North America revert to pens and paper after...
5
Midwest flooding collapses rail bridge, forces evacuations and kills at...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top