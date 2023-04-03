Supreme Court rejects appeal from Louisiana man on death row

The court turned away David Brown, who was convicted of killing a prison guard, Capt. David Knapps, during a 1999 escape attempt from the state prison in Angola. Brown argues he is entitled to a reconsideration of his death sentence because prosecutors failed to provide his lawyers with evidence that might have led a jury to spare his life.

Only after the sentencing did prosecutors give Brown's legal team a confession from a fellow inmate, Barry Edge, that supported Brown's contention that he was not involved in Knapps' killing.