Supreme Court rejects appeal by ex-officer Tou Thao, who held back crowd as George Floyd lay dying

Thao had testified that he merely served as a "human traffic cone" when he held back concerned bystanders as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020. A bystander video captured Floyd's fading cries of "I can't breathe." Floyd's murder touched off protests worldwide and forced a national reckoning on police brutality and racism.

Thao was one of three former officers who were convicted in a 2022 federal trial of violating Floyd's civil rights. Chauvin pleaded guilty in that case earlier, after being convicted of second-degree murder in a separate trial in state court. Thao and the two other former officers were convicted in state court of aiding and abetting Floyd's murder. Thao is serving his 3 1/2-year federal and 4 3/4-year state sentences concurrently.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Chauvin's appeal of his state murder conviction in November. He's recovering from being stabbed 22 times by a fellow inmate at the federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, later that week. He's appealing his federal conviction separately.